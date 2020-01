KANCHANABURI: Two women tourists sightseeing on a motorbike were injured when they ran into a telecom cable hanging at neck-level across a road on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Kanchanaburi-Dan Ma Kham Tia road in front of a petrol station in tambon Ko Samrong.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts