UTTARADIT, Jan 20 (TNA) – Four persons were killed and one remains missing after a passenger boat capsized in the reservoir at Sirikit dam.

Survivors, rescued after the accident said the boat left Huay Ta village, carrying 10 passengers and agricultural goods to the shore at Tha Ruea village.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

