‘Widow’s ghost’ again blamed for deaths in Korat





NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Following the deaths of 13 people in the past three months, residents of Ban Tha Luang village in Phimai district of this northeastern province have hung red shirts in front of their houses, believing they could prevent them from being attacked by a widow’s ghost.

Since most of those who died between November and January, aged 17-60, were men, the residents believe the ghost of a widow took their lives.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



