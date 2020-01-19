‘Widow’s ghost’ again blamed for deaths in Korat

‘Widow’s ghost’ again blamed for deaths in Korat1 min read
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Following the deaths of 13 people in the past three months, residents of Ban Tha Luang village in Phimai district of this northeastern province have hung red shirts in front of their houses, believing they could prevent them from being attacked by a widow’s ghost.
Since most of those who died between November and January, aged 17-60, were men, the residents believe the ghost of a widow took their lives.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST