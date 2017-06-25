Happy ending: Dowry dispute wedding back on

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – A groom who on Saturday walked away with his relatives from a wedding following a dispute over the dowry, has agreed to pay for the expenses incurred and return to marry his girlfriend after the embarrassment has died down, said the bride’s father Boonsuan Wareesri.

The planned wedding at Ban Phutsa village in tambon Rangkayai in Phimai district turned into an embarrassment after the groom, Adirek Chadachan, and his relatives arrived from Phichit province on Saturday to wed Benjaporn Wareesi in a ceremony at her house.

