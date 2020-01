HM the King on Saturday called on Thai people to commit to their duties with a common goal that has the best interest of the country at their heart.

Addressing over 6,800 soldiers and policemen taking part in a grand military parade at the Royal Thai Army’s Calvary Centre in Saraburi, His Majesty said only with such commitment would the country be stable and secure.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

