A fire broke out at the Fortune Town building on Ratchadaphisek Road on Sunday, leading to an evacuation of the building. No injuries were reported.

Jor Sor 100 traffic radio reported the fire at 4.25pm and several Twitter posts showed firefighters inside the building trying to douse the flames.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts