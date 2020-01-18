Sat. Jan 18th, 2020

Bangkok: Large stash of human bones discovered in pond

A Khlong (Canal) at Wat Bang Sao Thong in Samut Prakan province

A Khlong (Canal) at Wat Bang Sao Thong in Samut Prakan province. photo: Ahoerstemeier.


Almost 300 bones were retrieved on Friday from a pond near the home of a 40-year-old man who was charged last week with murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend and concealing her corpse.

Divers found a total of 288 bones in the pond about five metres away from the location where they had found a human skeleton on Thursday. The skeleton was wrapped in clothes and a bedsheet and hidden under a massive metal object and fastened to dumbbells with chains.

