Samsung Electronics Appoints New President for Thailand





Bangkok (2 February 2021) – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Harry Lee as President of Thai Samsung Electronics. Mr. Lee will leverage over two decades of experience across various business groups to steer the company’s growth and oversee all business units’ operations in Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. He will continue Samsung’s mission to drive success for its customers and partners and improve the lives of Samsung employees and the broader Thai community.

A 22-year Samsung veteran, Mr. Harry Lee previously served headquarters as Head of Sales Innovation Group in 2019 and Head of Product Marketing Group for Southeast Asia & Oceania in 2020, having spent multiple years in Southeast Asia & Oceania managing the overall operations of Singapore, Philippines and Australia as President of each market. Mr. Lee also worked with the corporate digital marketing team at Samsung’s global marketing operations, where he led strategy development for the smartphone and audio-visual divisions. The role encompassed international markets including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Canada, China, Singapore and Australia.

As President of Thai Samsung Electronics, Mr. Lee will focus on driving sustainable business growth through insight-led strategies and cultivating relationships with local partners for mutual success. He said: “I am delighted to lead one of Samsung’s most dynamic markets and look forward to forging partnerships that drive real benefits for Thai consumers. These include leveraging our innovations to empower people and businesses in Thailand to seize their growth potential.”

“Samsung, as a leader in the technology industry, has a special responsibility to developing society with our innovative technologies. Our revolutionary advancements will help redefine the parameters of what technology can do and give consumers the freedom to tailor their experiences to fit their new ways to live, work, and connect.” Mr. Lee added.

Mr. Lee started his career in the United States of America where he worked as a Management Consultant with a top business consulting company. He has also worked extensively in Southeast Asia during the span of his career.

By Thai Samsung Electronics

