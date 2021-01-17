Galaxy S21 first of many phones that Samsung will ship sans charger and earphones





When Apple confirmed during its iPhone 12 press conference that its new flagship devices would ship without a charger in the name of the environment, the company faced a bit of backlash. Even competitors took a few jabs at the company for its decision, but now its biggest competitor, Samsung, is doing the same with its Galaxy S21 series.

Unveiled globally yesterday, and currently available for pre-order in South Africa, the S21 series will also ship sans charger and earphones, with only a USB Type-C cable included in the packaging.

Samsung’s reasoning was also environmental in nature, adding that many of its consumers already have chargers and earphones from previous devices.

By Robin-Leigh Chetty

Hypertext

