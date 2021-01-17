January 17, 2021

China Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases Ahead Lunar New Year

People lining up outside of a drug store to buy masks during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China

People lining up outside of a drug store to buy masks during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. Photo: Chinanews.com / China News Service. CC BY 3.0.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Worries simmered in mainland China about a potential fresh wave of coronavirus cases ahead of the Lunar New Year next month as authorities on Sunday reported 109 new COVID-19 cases, most of them in Hebei province surrounding Beijing.

Though the Jan. 16 tally of new cases was less than the previous day’s 130, China has in the past week seen the number of daily cases jump to an over 10-month high.

The unsettling trend has emerged while a World Health Organization-led (WHO) team of investigators remained in quarantine in the city of Wuhan, where the disease was first detected in late 2019. The team aims to investigate the origins of the pandemic that has now killed over 2 million people worldwide.

