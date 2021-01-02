China’s Wuhan Boasts Packed Crowds Greeting New Year as Countries Languish Under COVID-19 Lockdowns





The Chinese city of Wuhan, which just a year ago was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the scene of merry New Year revelry on Thursday as packed crowds saw off 2020.

​Footage posted on the internet showed locals gathering in the provincial capital of Hubei province, dressed in festive garb and holding balloons, which they later released into the air as the clock struck midnight.

​Nightspots have been open in Wuhan since early December, and many younger folk were seen heading into clubs.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Svetlana Ekimenko

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



