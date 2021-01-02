January 2, 2021

China’s Wuhan Boasts Packed Crowds Greeting New Year as Countries Languish Under COVID-19 Lockdowns

Shopping mall in Hongshan District of Wuhan, China

Shopping mall in Hongshan District of Wuhan, China.


The Chinese city of Wuhan, which just a year ago was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the scene of merry New Year revelry on Thursday as packed crowds saw off 2020.

​Footage posted on the internet showed locals gathering in the provincial capital of Hubei province, dressed in festive garb and holding balloons, which they later released into the air as the clock struck midnight.

​Nightspots have been open in Wuhan since early December, and many younger folk were seen heading into clubs.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Svetlana Ekimenko
Sputnik International

TN

