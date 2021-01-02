One more death and 216 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday

One more death and 216 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday1 min read
Thailand has recorded 216 new COVID-19 cases today (Saturday), down from 279 yesterday, and one more fatality.
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin said that the death is that of a 47-year old diabetic Thai woman living in Chon Buri, who had visited an illegal gambling den in Bang Lamung district and tested positive for the virus on December 30th. She was asymptomatic but had been admitted to hospital.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World