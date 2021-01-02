January 2, 2021

One more death and 216 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand has recorded 216 new COVID-19 cases today (Saturday), down from 279 yesterday, and one more fatality.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin said that the death is that of a 47-year old diabetic Thai woman living in Chon Buri, who had visited an illegal gambling den in Bang Lamung district and tested positive for the virus on December 30th. She was asymptomatic but had been admitted to hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

