Ministry of Public Health to propose “hard travel restrictions and tougher measures” for Chonburi, Rayong & Chanthaburi





The Ministry of Public Health is going to propose tough new restrictions, especially travel, for Rayong, Chonburi (Home of Pattaya) and Chanthaburi, according to Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha.

These would be additional harder measures of top of a CCSA proposal that we reported on this morning for 28 high risk provinces.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

