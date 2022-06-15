Cannabis Soup Causes Severe Allergy to Woman









CHON BURI, June 15 (TNA) – A woman wrote on her Facebook post that she developed severe allergy after having a bitter melon soup with cannabis leaves.

Sirichan Theerawan, 27, wrote that last Friday (June 10) she ordered online a soup of bitter melon with minced pork stuffing for her child. After delivery, she found cannabis leaves in the soup. So, her husband and she ate the soup instead and did not expect any harmful effect from the leaves.

Two hours after the meal, she became dizzy and vomited. Two days later she did not recover and then went to Phanatnikhom Hospital for treatment. There she was diagnosed with cannabis allergy.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





