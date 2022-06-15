June 15, 2022

TM 6 immigration forms shelved for now at Thai airports

TM 6 arrival and departure card Thai Immigration

TM 6 arrival and departure card Thai Immigration. Image: thaiembassy.com.




The government will temporarily halt the need for international passengers to fill out TM 6 immigration forms to ease passenger congestion at international airports.

Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday this would reduce the process for foreign visitors as they were already required to fill out many forms upon arrival. It will also help alleviate congestion as international arrival numbers have increased, he added.

