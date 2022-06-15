TM 6 immigration forms shelved for now at Thai airports
The government will temporarily halt the need for international passengers to fill out TM 6 immigration forms to ease passenger congestion at international airports.
Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday this would reduce the process for foreign visitors as they were already required to fill out many forms upon arrival. It will also help alleviate congestion as international arrival numbers have increased, he added.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
