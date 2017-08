FOREIGNERS travelling to and from Thailand still need to fill in the “TM6” immigration form for security reasons, the Immigration Bureau chief maintained yesterday.

Pol Lt-General Nathathorn Prousoontorn, commander of the agency, said that despite overcrowding at immigration counters, foreign travellers are still required to complete the TM6 arrival and departure card for authorities to collect information on their travel.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation