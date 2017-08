The nation today (Aug 12) celebrates Her Majesty the Queen’s 85th birthday anniversary with religious activities, charities and prays for her.

Today is also the National Mother’s Day.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha this morning presided over a religious ceremony to offer alms to 851 monks at the royal plaza in front of the Dusit Palace.

By Thai PBS