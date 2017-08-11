State agencies prepare for HM Queen birthday celebrations

BANGKOK, 11 August 2017 (NNT) – Different state agencies are preparing to celebrate the 85th birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign.

The Royal Thai Army is running a series of tribute activities, including an almsgiving ritual for 86 monks to be chaired by Commander-in-Chief Gen. Chalermchai Sittisart on August 12th, the delivery of livestock for use in the royal cattle bank project, blood drives, and the mass ordination of 430 monks from August 4th to 24th.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand