Sweden Tells Iranian Christian Woman Fearing Deportation It's Her 'Problem She Decided to Become Christian'

Sweden Tells Iranian Christian Woman Fearing Deportation It’s Her ‘Problem She Decided to Become Christian’

Meanwhile, Sweden is dealing with a large-scale invasion of Muslim migrants. But that’s fine. They’re not sending them back. They’re only sending back this Christian woman, to certain imprisonment and likely rape, torture and death. Sweden, and Europe in general, has gone absolutely mad.

An Iranian actress, who moved to Sweden after her conversion from Islam to Christianity following a vision of Jesus in her dream, is now facing deportation and has been told by Swedish authorities “it’s not our problem if you decided to become a Christian” even if the refusal of asylum results in rape, torture or death.

“They said to me it’s your personal life and it’s not our problem if you decided to become a Christian, and it’s your problem,” Christian Broadcasting Network quoted Aideen Strandsson as saying.

