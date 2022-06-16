Bangkok Authorities to develop Bangkok as a ‘Smoke-Free Metropolis’









Bangkok’s Deputy Permanent Secretary Narong Ruangsri and 262 representatives from related private and public agencies joined the “Bangkok Project: Smoke-Free Prototype Metropolis” workshop and conference on Monday, June 13th.

The project is a cooperation between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the National Network for a Smoke-Free Thai Society, and the Health Professions Network for a Smoke-Free Thai Society to build public awareness of smoking and initially build the first ‘Smoke-Free Thai Society’. It introduces workshops and training in 6 district groups across the capital.

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

