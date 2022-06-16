Officials Dismiss Rumors Thai Coconut Milk Banned by Walmart









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Commerce Ministry and food exporters dismissed reports that Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is dropping a Thai coconut milk brand over allegations of forced monkey labor, insisting that such practices have long been prohibited in the country.

The director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion, Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, stated that he had already requested information from Thai Trade Centers in the United States, which have frequent contact with large importers and distributors there. He later confirmed that Walmart continues to import and sell Thai-made goods and maintains a normal trading relationship with Thailand.

