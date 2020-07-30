July 30, 2020

Europe Starts to Understand Thai Coconut-picking Monkeys

Crab-eating macaque in Lopburi

Crab-eating macaque in Lopburi. Photo: Chris huh, edit by Samsara.


NONTHABURI, July 28 (TNA) – Europe started to understand the practice of using monkeys to pick coconuts in Thailand, said the chief of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) who wishes Thai coconut products to return to European shelves soon.

DITP director-general Somdet Susomboon said Thai trade centers and embassies in Europe were giving explanations after European stores had removed Thai coconut products from their shelves following a monkey abuse allegation by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

