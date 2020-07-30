Europe Starts to Understand Thai Coconut-picking Monkeys





NONTHABURI, July 28 (TNA) – Europe started to understand the practice of using monkeys to pick coconuts in Thailand, said the chief of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) who wishes Thai coconut products to return to European shelves soon.

DITP director-general Somdet Susomboon said Thai trade centers and embassies in Europe were giving explanations after European stores had removed Thai coconut products from their shelves following a monkey abuse allegation by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

