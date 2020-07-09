Human Labour Used to Harvest Coconuts for Export: Deputy Agriculture Minister





BANGKOK, July 9 (TNA) – Thailand developed dwarf coconut trees, which can be harvested by human labour, said Deputy Agriculture Minister, Mananya Thaiset after the country’s coconut products were banned by some Western retailers.

The deputy agriculture minister said tomorrow (July 10), she would visit the Surat Thani Seed Research and Development Center to see the development of dwarf coconut trees, easier to harvest and popular among coconut growers.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

