July 9, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Human Labour Used to Harvest Coconuts for Export: Deputy Agriculture Minister

1 min read
1 min ago TN
Fresh tender Thai coconut

Fresh tender coconut at a Thai restaurant. Photo: Yuvipanda.


BANGKOK, July 9 (TNA) – Thailand developed dwarf coconut trees, which can be harvested by human labour, said Deputy Agriculture Minister, Mananya Thaiset after the country’s coconut products were banned by some Western retailers.

The deputy agriculture minister said tomorrow (July 10), she would visit the Surat Thani Seed Research and Development Center to see the development of dwarf coconut trees, easier to harvest and popular among coconut growers.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

Human Labour Used to Harvest Coconuts for Export: Deputy Agriculture Minister 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand’s health minister apologizes for not wearing a face mask

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports 5 New Imported Coronavirus Cases

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai cabinet endorses same-sex marriage bill

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Human Labour Used to Harvest Coconuts for Export: Deputy Agriculture Minister

1 min ago TN
1 min read

Thailand’s health minister apologizes for not wearing a face mask

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports 5 New Imported Coronavirus Cases

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Water shortage hits Pattaya

28 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close