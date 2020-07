Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has offered a public apology for not wearing a face mask, while attending a social event to commemorate US United States Independence Day, at the US Embassy in Bangkok.

In addition to Mr. Anutin, several other Government and Opposition figures were seen, in pictures of the event, not wearing face masks either.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

