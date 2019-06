A law prohibiting smoking at home will come into effect on Aug 20 in a bid to reduce deaths caused by second-hand smoke.

Smokers will be given 90 days to refrain from the habit, which puts relatives living under the same roof at serious health risk, according to the 2019 Family Development and Protection Act announced in the Royal Gazette.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

