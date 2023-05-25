Indian Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Phone From Thai Woman in Krabi

An Indian man was arrested in Ao Nang in Krabi after he allegedly stole a mobile phone from a Thai woman.

Australian Woman in Krabi Helps Save Three People From Fire By Calling For Help

The Krabi Provincial Police told the Phuket Express that the incident took place earlier this week. The Indian man came to talk with a Thai woman who he met at a restaurant in Ao Nang. He allegedly took the woman’s mobile phone, an iPhone 8 Plus.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

