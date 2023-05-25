Indian Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Phone From Thai Woman in Krabi
An Indian man was arrested in Ao Nang in Krabi after he allegedly stole a mobile phone from a Thai woman.
The Krabi Provincial Police told the Phuket Express that the incident took place earlier this week. The Indian man came to talk with a Thai woman who he met at a restaurant in Ao Nang. He allegedly took the woman’s mobile phone, an iPhone 8 Plus.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
