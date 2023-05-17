Australian Woman in Krabi Helps Save Three People From Fire By Calling For Help









An Australian woman helped to alert local fire fighters and rescue workers after she saw a fire break out at a Krabi tour company. As a result of her actions, three people survived the fire that took place in Mueang Krabi.

Three Tourists and Four Crew Members Rescued after Speedboat Capsizes in Krabi

Nong Talay fire fighters were notified of the fire earlier this week at a residential home in Nong Talay. They arrived at the scene to find the home ablaze, which has a tour company at the front of the building. Three people sleeping inside the house managed to escape the blaze and firefighters finally put out the fire.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





