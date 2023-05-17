Australian Woman in Krabi Helps Save Three People From Fire By Calling For Help

TN May 17, 2023 0
A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand. Photo: Maksym Kozlenko. CC BY-SA 4.0.




An Australian woman helped to alert local fire fighters and rescue workers after she saw a fire break out at a Krabi tour company. As a result of her actions, three people survived the fire that took place in Mueang Krabi.

Three Tourists and Four Crew Members Rescued after Speedboat Capsizes in Krabi

Nong Talay fire fighters were notified of the fire earlier this week at a residential home in Nong Talay. They arrived at the scene to find the home ablaze, which has a tour company at the front of the building. Three people sleeping inside the house managed to escape the blaze and firefighters finally put out the fire.

