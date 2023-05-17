American Tourist Rescued from Pattaya Sewer After Being Trapped For Over Seven Hours


Road in Huai Yai, Banglamung District in Pattaya, Chonburi

Road in Huai Yai in Banglamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov.




Pattaya locals and rescuers rescued an unlucky American man who fell and got trapped in a sewer last night, May 16th. The man said he fell into the sewer around noon and wandered down there for hours.

Suspected live Russian hand grenade found in Na Jomtien Sewer

At around 8 PM yesterday, rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thamasathan Foundation responded to a report of a tourist being stuck in a sewer on Soi Thep Prasit 8 in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, and rushed to help.

