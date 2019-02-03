Suspected live Russian hand grenade found in Na Jomtien Sewer

PATTAYA:–Bomb-squad officers in Najomtien secured a suspected Russian hand grenade found in a sewer.
Explosive Ordinance Department officers successfully neutralized the ball-shaped bomb covered in tape that was found in a 30-centimeter-deep roadside trough next to Khao Malako Jan. 25.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
