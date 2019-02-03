Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya

Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya. Photo: Dickelbers.

Pattaya

Suspected live Russian hand grenade found in Na Jomtien Sewer

By TN / February 3, 2019

PATTAYA:–Bomb-squad officers in Najomtien secured a suspected Russian hand grenade found in a sewer.

Explosive Ordinance Department officers successfully neutralized the ball-shaped bomb covered in tape that was found in a 30-centimeter-deep roadside trough next to Khao Malako Jan. 25.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

