First nesting of a Ridley’s turtle in 23 years on Phang-nga beach





After a 23 year absence from the beach in Thai Muang district of the southern Thai province of Phang-nga, Ridley’s turtles have returned to the beaches to breed, causing excitement among park officials.

On Friday, Mr. Jatuporn Burutpat, director-general of the Marine and Coastal Resources Department, said that he had been informed by the chief of Khao Lampee-Hat Thai Muang national park about the discovery of 81 Ridley’s turtle eggs on the beach in the park.

By Thai PBS World

