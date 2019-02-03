Turkish police forces

Turkish police forces in Diyarbakır, Turkey. Photo: Mahmut Bozarslan.

Suspect In U.S. Consulate Shooting In Turkey Arrested

By TN / February 3, 2019

A suspect in an armed attack on the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul nearly four years ago has been arrested by Turkish security forces.

Hatice Kilic, a member of a far-left militant group, was detained in the Avcilar district of Istanbul, the local governor’s office said on February 2.

Two women fired on the consulate building in the August 2015 attack. One of them was arrested at the time but Kilic remained at large, with a 1.5 million-lira ($290,000) bounty for information leading to her arrest.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2019. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

