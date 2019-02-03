Shooting in Turkish Cafe in Belgium’s Antwerp Kills 1, Injures 2





The nature and circumstances of the incident are unknown at this point. According to the VRT TV station, there are tensions between the Turkish and Kurdish communities in this area of the city.

At least three people were wounded as a result of a shooting that took place in the Belgian city of Antwerp, VRT reported. One of them has died as following the shooting. Two other people were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

Police have cordoned off the area where the incident occurred, according to the broadcaster.

