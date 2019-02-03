Police car in Antwerp, Belgium

Local Police car in Antwerp, Belgium. Image: bert76 .

News

Shooting in Turkish Cafe in Belgium’s Antwerp Kills 1, Injures 2

By TN / February 3, 2019

The nature and circumstances of the incident are unknown at this point. According to the VRT TV station, there are tensions between the Turkish and Kurdish communities in this area of the city.

At least three people were wounded as a result of a shooting that took place in the Belgian city of Antwerp, VRT reported. One of them has died as following the shooting. Two other people were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

Police have cordoned off the area where the incident occurred, according to the broadcaster.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close