Gate E1A and Smooking Room sign at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.

Six airports declared no-smoking zones from Feb 3

By TN / February 3, 2019

Smoking will not be allowed inside the passenger buildings at all six airports operated by Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) from Sunday, said acting AoT president Sutheerawat Suwanwat.

The six airports are Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Mae Fah Luang.

