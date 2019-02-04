Fire Destroys Nearly 70 Moken Tribe Homes





PHANG NGA — Hundreds of Moken tribe members were evacuated after nearly 70 homes on Koh Surin were destroyed in a major fire Sunday night.

At around 9:30pm, officials were alerted to a fire breaking out in the Phang Nga province island’s Moken Village. Under heavy winds, the fire quickly spread and destroyed about 65 wooden homes, sending residents running for their lives, according to Gov. Siripat Pattanakul.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



