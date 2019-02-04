Moken boat in Surin Island

A Moken boat in Surin Island, Thailand Photo: Ronnakorn Potisuwan.

South

Fire Destroys Nearly 70 Moken Tribe Homes

By TN / February 4, 2019

PHANG NGA — Hundreds of Moken tribe members were evacuated after nearly 70 homes on Koh Surin were destroyed in a major fire Sunday night.

At around 9:30pm, officials were alerted to a fire breaking out in the Phang Nga province island’s Moken Village. Under heavy winds, the fire quickly spread and destroyed about 65 wooden homes, sending residents running for their lives, according to Gov. Siripat Pattanakul.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close