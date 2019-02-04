Dozens of Thais arrested in Myanmar, police check for wanted criminals





Myanmar authorities conducted raids at entertainment venues, hotels, resorts and residential communities in the Lahu tribe-influenced area of Nayao, near the Thai-Myannar border opposite Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang district on Sunday evening- and rounded up 81 Thai nationals who had illegally entered the country.

Chiang Rai Immigration superintendent Pol Colonel Ekkorn Busababodin said on Monday that the raids by police and officials from Myanmar’s Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) in the town of Mong Hsat rounded up 48 Thai men and 33 Thai women who lacked proper immigration documents.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

