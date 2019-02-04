The Moei River

The Moei River viewed from the Thailand border with Myanmar.border. Photo: Manop.

News

Dozens of Thais arrested in Myanmar, police check for wanted criminals

By TN / February 4, 2019

Myanmar authorities conducted raids at entertainment venues, hotels, resorts and residential communities in the Lahu tribe-influenced area of Nayao, near the Thai-Myannar border opposite Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang district on Sunday evening- and rounded up 81 Thai nationals who had illegally entered the country.

Chiang Rai Immigration superintendent Pol Colonel Ekkorn Busababodin said on Monday that the raids by police and officials from Myanmar’s Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) in the town of Mong Hsat rounded up 48 Thai men and 33 Thai women who lacked proper immigration documents.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close