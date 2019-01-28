Chiang Mai drug sting lands Lahu family of six in custody





An ethnic Lahu family of six is under arrest in Chiang Mai after allegedly handing over 15 kilograms of crystal meth and 170,000 methamphetamine pills to undercover police.

Chiang Mai police chief Pol Maj Gen Pichet Jiranantasin told reporters on Monday morning those arrested were Anuthin Namma, 31, Paiya Namma, 30, Natae Ja-ur, 48, Patiphan Sae-wang, 28, Sommai Ja-ur, 51, and Monnapha Ja-ur, 29.

