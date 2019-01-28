Akha Hill Tribe village. Chiang Rai

Akha Hill Tribe village in Chiang Rai. Photo Wikimedia Commons.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai drug sting lands Lahu family of six in custody

By TN / January 28, 2019

An ethnic Lahu family of six is under arrest in Chiang Mai after allegedly handing over 15 kilograms of crystal meth and 170,000 methamphetamine pills to undercover police.

Chiang Mai police chief Pol Maj Gen Pichet Jiranantasin told reporters on Monday morning those arrested were Anuthin Namma, 31, Paiya Namma, 30, Natae Ja-ur, 48, Patiphan Sae-wang, 28, Sommai Ja-ur, 51, and Monnapha Ja-ur, 29.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

