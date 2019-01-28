Clouds over Bangkok skies

Clouds over Bangkok skies. Photo: Mike Behnken.

News

Bank report says 2.6 billion baht financial loss so far from smog in and around Bangkok

By TN / January 28, 2019

The ongoing smog problem in and around Bangkok has caused financial loss estimated at 2,600 million baht since late last month in term of lost opportunities in health and tourism aspects, according to the assessment report of Kasikorn Research Centre of Kasikorn Bank.

The report said that the smog problem is not new for Thailand as it has happened in the northern region every year during the cold/dry season and, for Bangkok and its peripherals, it happened during late 2017 until the beginning of 2018 after which the condition has eased considerably until late last year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close