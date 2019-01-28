Russian tourist injured in Kata jet ski crash





PHUKET: A Russian woman was injured and taken to Chalong Hospital this afternoon (Jan 28) after she and her friend crashed their rented jet skis into each other at Kata Noi Beach.

Narathorn Center was informed of a jet ski accident involving 23 year old Russian national Tatiana Lysova at Kata Noi beach at 4.20pm today.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

