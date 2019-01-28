Yellow Jetski

Riding a yellow Jetski. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Phuket

Russian tourist injured in Kata jet ski crash

By TN / January 28, 2019

PHUKET: A Russian woman was injured and taken to Chalong Hospital this afternoon (Jan 28) after she and her friend crashed their rented jet skis into each other at Kata Noi Beach.

Narathorn Center was informed of a jet ski accident involving 23 year old Russian national Tatiana Lysova at Kata Noi beach at 4.20pm today.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close