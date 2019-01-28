Russian tourist injured in Kata jet ski crash

PHUKET: A Russian woman was injured and taken to Chalong Hospital this afternoon (Jan 28) after she and her friend crashed their rented jet skis into each other at Kata Noi Beach.
Narathorn Center was informed of a jet ski accident involving 23 year old Russian national Tatiana Lysova at Kata Noi beach at 4.20pm today.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Phuket tourists safe after tour speedboat takes on water, capsizes en route to Phi Phi
-
Police vow to track down tourist over starfish
-
Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail
-
Man slain in Saphan Hin street shooting
-
Bad day in Phuket: Australian found hanged, Frenchman dies of heart attack