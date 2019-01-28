Kanchanaburi Bus Terminal

Kanchanaburi Bus Terminal. Photo: Horiuchi.

North

Malaysian big biker killed in Kanchanaburi crash

By TN / January 28, 2019

KANCHABURI: A Malaysian tourist riding through the province in a group of big bikes died after a collision with an elderly local motorcyclist on Sunday.

Mohammad Khir, 53, was pronounced dead at Makarak Hospital in Tha Maka district after succumbing to his injuries, including the loss of his right leg.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PIYARAT CHONGCHAROEN
BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close