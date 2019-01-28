Malaysian big biker killed in Kanchanaburi crash





KANCHABURI: A Malaysian tourist riding through the province in a group of big bikes died after a collision with an elderly local motorcyclist on Sunday.

Mohammad Khir, 53, was pronounced dead at Makarak Hospital in Tha Maka district after succumbing to his injuries, including the loss of his right leg.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PIYARAT CHONGCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST

