South Korean man falls to death from Pattaya hotel

CHON BURI: A South Korean man, 51, fell to his death from a hotel in Pattaya beach town early on Tuesday morning.
The man’s naked body was found by a security guard among bushes near the wall of KTK Royal Residence in tambon Nong Prue in Bang Lamung district around 5.30am, said Pol Lt Chonawit Athipansee, deputy investigation chief at Pattaya police station.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
