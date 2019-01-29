Pattaya from a balcony of the Long Beach Garden hotel

Pattaya

South Korean man falls to death from Pattaya hotel

By TN / January 29, 2019

CHON BURI: A South Korean man, 51, fell to his death from a hotel in Pattaya beach town early on Tuesday morning.

The man’s naked body was found by a security guard among bushes near the wall of KTK Royal Residence in tambon Nong Prue in Bang Lamung district around 5.30am, said Pol Lt Chonawit Athipansee, deputy investigation chief at Pattaya police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

