Headless body found on Prachuap Khiri Khan beach





The headless body of a man was found on a remote spot on a beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan province early on Tuesday, say police.

A local fisherman found the body at half-past midnight. It was lying face down, partially covered in sand, and was wearing red underwear. He was found at Ban Khok Tahome beach, in Moo 9 village of Ang Thong tambon, Thap Sakae district.

By The Nation

