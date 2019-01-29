Fishing boats in Pran Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Headless body found on Prachuap Khiri Khan beach

By TN / January 29, 2019

The headless body of a man was found on a remote spot on a beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan province early on Tuesday, say police.

A local fisherman found the body at half-past midnight. It was lying face down, partially covered in sand, and was wearing red underwear. He was found at Ban Khok Tahome beach, in Moo 9 village of Ang Thong tambon, Thap Sakae district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

