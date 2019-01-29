Don Mueang Airport Terminal 1 Check-in

Don Mueang Airport Terminal 1 Check-in. Photo: Eigenes Werk.

Bangkok

Flight delays warning for Don Mueang airport this week

By TN / January 29, 2019

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) has warned of 30-45 minute-delays to flights in and out of Don Mueang airport during runway maintenance from Tuesday to Friday.

Aerothai president Somnuk Rongthong said on Monday that Airports of Thailand Plc would close a 200-metre-long section at the northern end of the airport’s western runway from Jan 29 to Feb 1. During this period the usable distance of the runway would shrink to 3,000 metres.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close