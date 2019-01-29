Flight delays warning for Don Mueang airport this week





Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) has warned of 30-45 minute-delays to flights in and out of Don Mueang airport during runway maintenance from Tuesday to Friday.

Aerothai president Somnuk Rongthong said on Monday that Airports of Thailand Plc would close a 200-metre-long section at the northern end of the airport’s western runway from Jan 29 to Feb 1. During this period the usable distance of the runway would shrink to 3,000 metres.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



