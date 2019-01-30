Smog forces all Bangkok schools to close





Air pollution has forced the closure of all 437 schools run by Bangkok’s City Hall until next week, while other public and private schools in Bangkok and surrounding provinces will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Wednesday ordered the suspension of classes at all 437 schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, starting from noon today. He designated Jan 31 and Feb 1 as holidays to help protect students from the current high levels of harmful ultra-fine dust particles, and also to reduce the use of private cars by parents.

