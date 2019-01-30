The eastern gate of Chiang Mai in the walled city center

The eastern gate of Chiang Mai in the walled city center. Photo: Douglas Perkins.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai businessman charged with trying to con student for sex

By TN / January 30, 2019

The owner of a truck transport company in Chiang Mai was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly trying to coerce a university student to have sex with him in return or not posting nude photos of her on Facebook.

Pol Col Pongpipat Nanthawisut, deputy inspector of Mae Jo police, said Bancha Tayama, whose truck business is based in Mae Hod district, was arrested in a sting operation after threatening the student with the release of intimate photos unless she went to meet and have sex with him.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

