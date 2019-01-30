Chiang Mai businessman charged with trying to con student for sex





The owner of a truck transport company in Chiang Mai was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly trying to coerce a university student to have sex with him in return or not posting nude photos of her on Facebook.

Pol Col Pongpipat Nanthawisut, deputy inspector of Mae Jo police, said Bancha Tayama, whose truck business is based in Mae Hod district, was arrested in a sting operation after threatening the student with the release of intimate photos unless she went to meet and have sex with him.

