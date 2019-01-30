Coronation-related activities to formally start on April 6 with blessing of coronation water





Activities related to the coronation will kick off on April 6, starting with the launch of a ceremony for the collection of holy water to be held simultaneously in all provinces across the country.

The event will be followed by another ceremony to bless the collected water to be held in these provinces on April 8-9 after which all the blessed water will be sent to Wat Suthat Thepwararam Rachaworamaha Viharn in Bangkok for a grand blessing ceremony on April 19 to be presided over by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

