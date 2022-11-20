November 20, 2022

APEC 2022 Officially Concludes With Success and Commitment

BANGKOK (NNT) – In his closing remarks for this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Week at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting had successfully concluded. He further cited commitment among member economies to work towards ensuring that the gathering delivered meaningful outcomes for the region.

Held in person for the first time in four years, APEC 2022 hosted talks among leaders and representatives of the forum’s 21 member economies, special guests including French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, leading business leaders, and youths from the APEC Voices of the Future 2022 program.

