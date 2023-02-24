Second human bird flu infection detected in a week in Cambodia

The father of an 11-year-old girl who died of the disease on Wednesday tested positive, the Cambodian Ministry of Health said.









Cambodia has recorded its second human infection with H5N1 strain of avian influenza this week, with the father of an 11-year-old girl who died Wednesday of the disease in the southeast of the country testing positive, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

Following the death of the young girl, a Health Ministry investigation team went to her village in Prey Veng province, where it tested 12 people for the virus, with one positive result so far, a 49-year-old man, the father of the deceased girl.

Following these two human cases, the first detected in the last nine years, the emergency team is working to find the source of transmission and is testing both people and animals in the village where the infections have occurred.

Cambodia had not detected a single case of H5N1 since 2014, after 56 cases were detected between 2003 and 2014, with 37 fatalities.

These cases come at a time of growing concern about the disease as it has jumped from birds to mammals in different regions of the world, prompting a warning statement from the World Health Organization (WHO) on February 8.

Although it is an animal disease, transmission to humans in contact with sick birds is possible.

