Government Urged to Increase Monitoring of Bird Flu Virus

February 24, 2023 TN
A white Thai Game chicken in Tak Province, Thailand

A white Thai Game chicken, a breed of hard feather fighting chicken, in Tak Province, Thailand. Photo: PumpkinSky.




BANGKOK (NNT) – An 11-year-old girl has died of bird flu in eastern Cambodia, prompting a call for increased disease monitoring by government health agencies.

In response to the incident, Dr. Anan Jongkaewwattana, a virologist at the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, urged the government, through a Facebook post, to increase its monitoring of the H5N1 virus, commonly known as bird flu.

According to the Cambodian Ministry of Health’s Communicable Disease Control Department, the girl, who lived in a village in Prey Veng province bordering Vietnam, developed feverish symptoms on February 16.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

