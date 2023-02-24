Driving instructor surrenders after fatal crash that killed cop in Pathum Thani

February 24, 2023 TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani

Expressway in Pathum Thani. Photo: David Rubin / flickr.




A car driving instructor, who fled right after a crash which killed a highway policeman in Pathum Thani on Thursday evening, surrendered to police later that night.

The crash happened at a bridge across Lam Luk Ka intersection on Kanchanaphisek road in tambon Bueng Kham Phroy of Lam Luk Ka district around 6.30pm.

