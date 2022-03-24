Cabinet Approves Purchase of Paxlovid Antiviral Pills
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cabinet has approved a 500-million-baht budget for the purchase of the Paxlovid antiviral medication for treating COVID-19 patients.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul disclosed that the budget was approved as part of the Ministry of Public Health’s 8.4 billion baht proposal to combat the ongoing pandemic. The majority of the funds will be distributed to frontline medical workers and officials affiliated with the public health secretariat office who are working to prevent and contain the spread of the virus.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
